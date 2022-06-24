Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Officials: Bear dies trapped in car at temperatures possibly above 140 degrees

Officials said a bear died after getting trapped in a car during a heat wave in Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee say a black bear died after getting stuck in a hot car this week.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the car’s owner got in a different vehicle around 10 a.m. When they returned at 6:45 p.m., they found the bear dead in the car.

WVLT reports that officials said they thought the bear got inside the car using its paws or teeth and got trapped after the door shut.

Wildlife officers said the temperature outside was above 95 degrees, meaning the car could’ve been hotter than 140 degrees.

The agency urged car owners to lock their doors, roll up their windows, and don’t leave food inside the car or even air fresheners – as all of that can attract bears.

Park officials encouraged anyone to report those breaking the rules to call 865-436-1230.

According to officials, a black bear was euthanized last week after scratching a woman and then charging another neighbor.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next
Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel...
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’