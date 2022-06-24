Ohio Attorney General files motion to reinstate heartbeat law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday he has officially filed an emergency motion in federal court to dissolve the 2019 injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

The announcement came within an hour of the Supreme Court handing down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns Roe v. Wade and allows states to ban abortion.

Yost said the injunction on Ohio’s Heartbeat Law had been based on the now-overruled precedents of the Roe and Casey cases.

“The law here satisfies the easy-to-meet standard for the same reason as the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs: it rationally promotes the State’s legitimate interest in ‘protecting the life of the unborn,’” the motion read. “The ruling in Dobbs represents a substantial change in the law, and abrogates the prior legal basis supporting this Court’s Order enjoining enforcement of the challenged law.”

Yost argues the state would be “irreparably harmed” by any delay in dissolving the injunction on the heartbeat law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.