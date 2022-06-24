Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Ohio Attorney General files motion to reinstate heartbeat law

(Source: CNN/POOL)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday he has officially filed an emergency motion in federal court to dissolve the 2019 injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

The announcement came within an hour of the Supreme Court handing down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns Roe v. Wade and allows states to ban abortion.

Yost said the injunction on Ohio’s Heartbeat Law had been based on the now-overruled precedents of the Roe and Casey cases.

“The law here satisfies the easy-to-meet standard for the same reason as the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs: it rationally promotes the State’s legitimate interest in ‘protecting the life of the unborn,’” the motion read. “The ruling in Dobbs represents a substantial change in the law, and abrogates the prior legal basis supporting this Court’s Order enjoining enforcement of the challenged law.”

Yost argues the state would be “irreparably harmed” by any delay in dissolving the injunction on the heartbeat law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway.
Two hospitalized after car crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor
Danny Brandon
TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother
The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died after an off-campus fraternity...
Family sues BGSU in Stone Foltz hazing death
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

Latest News

Supreme Court
Local leaders, politicians react to SCOTUS abortion rights ruling
Criminal justice reform funding
Criminal justice, racial equity funding
Imagine It! - Acid vs Base - June 25th, 2022
The Crosby Arts Festival returns Friday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m.
Crosby Arts Fest returns