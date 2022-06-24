Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TFRD deems fire suspicious, firefighter hospitalized

TFRD deemed a fire on Parker St. on June 24, 2022, suspicious in nature.
TFRD deemed a fire on Parker St. on June 24, 2022, suspicious in nature.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials deemed a house fire suspicious in nature. The fire also sent a firefighter to the hospital.

A fire broke out at a duplex on Parker St. Friday morning, resulting in lots of smoke and water damage. TFRD said it started on the first floor and spread to a neighboring home after flames ran up the side of the building.

Officials said it appears someone lives there but no one was home at the time. The neighboring house that also caught fire was boarded up but still full of someone’s belongings.

One firefighter sustained injuries due to the heat. He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

TFRD told 13abc the fire was deemed suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway.
Two hospitalized after car crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor
Danny Brandon
TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

Latest News

NWO residents react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
NWO residents react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
69th class of Toledo Police Academy
69th class of the Toledo Police Academy begins Friday
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Canyon Caldwell, who was convicted of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor...
A defendant sentenced in BGSU fraternity hazing death