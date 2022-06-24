TFRD deems fire suspicious, firefighter hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials deemed a house fire suspicious in nature. The fire also sent a firefighter to the hospital.

A fire broke out at a duplex on Parker St. Friday morning, resulting in lots of smoke and water damage. TFRD said it started on the first floor and spread to a neighboring home after flames ran up the side of the building.

Officials said it appears someone lives there but no one was home at the time. The neighboring house that also caught fire was boarded up but still full of someone’s belongings.

One firefighter sustained injuries due to the heat. He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

TFRD told 13abc the fire was deemed suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.

