TPD: Investigates Shooting Incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a call on the 1400 block of Fernwood Ave. around 8:40 p.m.

TPD officers confirmed that vehicle was struck however, no one was struck or injured.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

