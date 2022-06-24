TPD: Investigates Shooting Incident
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a call on the 1400 block of Fernwood Ave. around 8:40 p.m.
TPD officers confirmed that vehicle was struck however, no one was struck or injured.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.
