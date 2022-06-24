Birthday Club
Vehicle plunges into Ottawa River overnight

A witness told officials they helped the driver of the vehicle get out of the water before the driver ran away through the backyards of nearby homes.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a vehicle drove into the the Ottawa River early Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Shoreland and Riviera around midnight.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, no one was inside the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene. TPD said everyone got out safely.

A witness told officials they helped the driver of the vehicle get out of the water before the driver ran away through the backyards of nearby homes. The witness said police were able to catch the driver.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

