6/25: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder possible and lows in the low 70s. SUNDAY: Humid with a lingering shower for the morning, then clearing skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a northwest breeze developing. SUNDAY: Still a bit breezy with lows in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: Mainly sunny, cooler, and breezy Monday with low humidity levels and highs around 80. Lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny and getting hot again Wednesday with highs near 90. Blazing sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid-90s, but humidity levels will still be low. Partly sunny Friday with a few thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s. A bit cooler Saturday with showers possible.

