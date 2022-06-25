Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

6/25: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A shower possible through Sunday AM, then pleasant early next week.
6/25: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder possible and lows in the low 70s. SUNDAY: Humid with a lingering shower for the morning, then clearing skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a northwest breeze developing. SUNDAY: Still a bit breezy with lows in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: Mainly sunny, cooler, and breezy Monday with low humidity levels and highs around 80. Lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny and getting hot again Wednesday with highs near 90. Blazing sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid-90s, but humidity levels will still be low. Partly sunny Friday with a few thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s. A bit cooler Saturday with showers possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
Abortions now banned in Ohio after fetal heartbeat is detected
A vehicle drove into Ottawa River near Shoreland and Riviera around midnight on June 24, 2022.
Vehicle plunges into Ottawa River overnight
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening.
TPD investigates shooting incident

Latest News

June 25, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
June 25, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
6/24/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/24/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Another few days in the 90s through the weekend, with a small chance of rain Sunday. Dan Smith...
6/24: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Another few days in the 90s through the weekend, with a small chance of rain Sunday. Dan Smith...
6/24: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast