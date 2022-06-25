Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s a wide range of emotions to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Outside the high court, large crowds of protesters are making their voices heard.

At The White House, the administration is calling on lawmakers to take action.

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.

Friday’s ruling will mean access to legal abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that want to regulate or ban abortion.

The decision comes after the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act last month.

Gray Washington News Bureau asked Klein what the administration’s next step will be to respond to the ruling.

“The only body that can restore this right no amount of executive action can counteract a fundamental right that has been taken away by the Supreme Court is Congress,” said Klein.

The ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

His argument declares that abortion is not a right protected by the constitution—and that the decision should return to the states.

In opposition, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan argued that this will have far-reaching impacts on women’s rights—with the decision still allowing for bans on abortion.

Thirteen states have already passed laws aimed at further restricting legal access to abortion as early as conception. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are promising legislative action to federally protect the right to an abortion, but they would need Republican support in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway.
Two hospitalized after car crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor
Danny Brandon
TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Gov. Mike DeWine will be speaking following the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
‘We have an obligation to protect that innocent life,’ Gov. DeWine says on SCOTUS ruling
Judge strikes down Michigan abortion ban
How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts Michigan
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains