Cedar Point and the City of Sandusky enter new partnership

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cedar Point Police Department and the Sandusky Police Department are transitioning their policing authorities.

The Cedar Point Police Department’s policing authorities will be fully transitioned into the Sandusky Police Department’s operation, and the Cedar Point Police Department will focus solely on security operations at Cedar Point and its local affiliated properties.

The Sandusky Police Department will assume all policing responsibilities for Cedar Point and its affiliated properties.

This decision comes after safety discussions from 2019, which evaluated the park’s security operation and how it aligns with its sister properties within the Cedar Fair family.

An independent, third-party security review was held and conversations between the SPD and the City of Sandusky began in July of 2021.

The security partnership is an industry standard and has been established, or had its transition completed across many amusement parks, including one of Cedar Point’s sister parks, King’s Island in Cincinnati.

The City of Sandusky is currently evaluating Cedar Point’s full operation to determine how the SPD will fully police Cedar Point’s properties.

The transition is expected to conclude in 2023 and more information will be available at a later date.

