Reward offered for J&J burglary information

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering an award for information regarding the burglary of J&J Firearms.

ATF and NSSF are offering a potential total reward of up to $5,000.

ATF and NSSF are offering a joint reward for any information about the individuals pictured in the J&J Firearms burglary. (Provided by ATF)

At about 5:00 A.M. on June 23, at least three individuals drove a stolen vehicle in the wall of J&J Firearms and entered the building. It’s located on 3229 Evansport Rd. in Defiance.

They stole 25 handguns and three long-guns before fleeing in a different vehicle.

The same individuals are suspected of burglarizing Cashland Pawn in Bryan, Ohio less than an hour before the J&J burglary.

ATF’s Columbus Field Division and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers. For more information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.