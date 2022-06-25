Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper adopted a dog after he rescued it from the side of the highway. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Tennessee has a new best friend.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that one of its troopers has adopted a dog after finding the animal alone on the side of the road.

The agency said it was first alerted about the dog on June 15 by a good Samaritan saying the animal was lying in the heat on the side of Interstate 75.

WVLT reports Trooper Tudors arrived and gave the dog water, food and shade before taking it to the Cleveland Animal Control.

On Friday, officials said Tudors adopted the dog and named her Princess.

Animal control services said the dog continues to receive treatment but will be able to go to her new home soon.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway.
Two hospitalized after car crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor
Danny Brandon
TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
Airlines aim to shift blame for flight problems to FAA
Everyday people share how they feel about the decision
NW Ohio residents’ reaction to SCOTUS abortion decision aligns with national polls