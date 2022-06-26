Birthday Club
6/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Comfortable for Monday and Tuesday and staying dry until Friday.
6/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and getting less humid with lows in the upper 50s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity levels, a northwest breeze, and highs near 80. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the low 50s. TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs back up around 90. Blazing sunshine and hot Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the low 90s and getting humid again, bringing in thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Possibly reaching for 90 again on the 4th of July.

