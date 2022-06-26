Birthday Club
Divers searching Maumee River for man who fell in after hitting his head

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Divers are searching the Maumee River in Henry County after authorities said a man fell in the water after hitting his head Saturday.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. The man was on a boat with his wife when he fell in, according to the Liberty Township Fire-Rescue Department.

Several boats and divers are at the scene searching for the man’s body. It is considered a recovery mission, fire officials said. Their search will continue until sundown.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the search, along with a dog from Springfield Fire, a dive team from Toledo Fire & Rescue, Grand Rapids Fire & Rescue, Damascus Fire & Rescue and additional volunteers.

