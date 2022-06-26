Fatal motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Wyandot County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened late Saturday night.

On June 25 at 11:40 p.m., the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on US23 south of Wyandot Ave and responded to the scene.

Upon arrival law enforcement discovered a 1989 Yamaha motorcycle overturned on the right shoulder of the US23 southbound lanes.

The motorcycle was being operated by a 61-year-old male who’s name has not yet been released. The driver struck a deer that entered the roadway and both the driver and a 60-year-old female passenger were ejected.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene, additionally, neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time.

The Wyandot County Sherriff’s Office, Upper Sandusky Police Department, Wyandot County EMS and Wyandot County ODOT all assisted The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.