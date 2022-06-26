Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

MetroHealth helps WWII hero return home from Cleveland

Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams
Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams(Source: MetroHealth)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last living WWII veteran to receive a Medal of Honor made a special trip Saturday from Cleveland back to his home state.

Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams was the VIP passenger for the Metro Life Flight team, along with his grandson Brent.

According to a hospital spokesperson, two veterans flew the helicopter carrying Williams to Huntington, West Virginia.

The spokesperson said VA Medical Center and Navy warship are named in honor of the 98-year-old.

You can watch part of Williams’ journey home in the video below:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo
File photo of police lights.
Reward offered for J&J burglary information
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
The Cedar Point Police Department and the Sandusky Police Department are transitioning their...
Cedar Point and the City of Sandusky enter new partnership

Latest News

Stomach bug going around
It is the season for sickness: stomach bug going around
Deadline to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare extended to Thursday
Deadline to sign up for health coverage through marketplace is Saturday
TFRD members deploy to New York for COVID-19 response
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 11,803 new...
More than 1K Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing shortages
Washington Local Schools will start requiring masks again on Nov. 15.
Washington Local Schools brings back universal masking