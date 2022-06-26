Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco

Birthday Club
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a cash register from a gas station.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LUNA PIER, Mich. (WTVG) - A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a cash register from a gas station.

The armed robbery happened before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Sunoco gas station at 4180 Luna Pier Road, according to Michigan State Police. The 41-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, left the gas station with the cash register, police said.

Troopers used a K9 and drone to try and find the man, who they believed wasn’t far from the Sunoco.

Investigators started talking to drivers of semi-trucks parked at the gas station. The suspect turned out to be one of those truck drivers. He had the stolen cash register with him, according to state police.

Dundee police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police K9 Unit helped at the scene.

