Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store celebrates grand opening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Humane Society’s Thrift Store and donation center celebrated their grand opening on Saturday, June 25.

It’s located on 2306 South Reynolds Rd and it’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

The grand opening celebrations showed off the new 12,500 square foot retail shop.

The shop is full of furniture, jewelry, antiques, collectibles, clothes and much more.

Local restaurants and food trucks like Smashdawgz and Fundae Sundaes added to the special day. There was also live music and raffles prizes for visitors to win. Visitors could also meet adoptable dogs.

All proceeds directly support the animals at the Toledo Humane Society and help fulfill their mission to lead the community in efforts focused on presenting cruelty to, relieving the suffering of and providing for the humane treatment of animals.

Currently the store is full of donations and will not be accepting any for two weeks. Check the thrift store’s website for any changes.

