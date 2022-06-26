Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo

A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot when an argument broke out at a party in Toledo, according to police.

Toledo Police responded to the 600-block of Green Street, near Center Street, shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot at least one time. The woman, who has not been identified, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police say.

According to TPD, an altercation occurred at a party prior to the shooting.

At this time, no suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police CrimeStopper  Tipline: 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
File photo of police lights.
Reward offered for J&J burglary information
Abortions now banned in Ohio after fetal heartbeat is detected
The Grand Rapids mansion is a bed and breakfast.
Hittin’ the Town: In grand style at The Grand Kerr House
TFRD deemed a fire on Parker St. on June 24, 2022, suspicious in nature.
TFRD deems fire suspicious, firefighter hospitalized

Latest News

Henry Co Water Rescue
Body recovered in Maumee River
Water rescue in Henry County
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
6/25: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
6/25: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast