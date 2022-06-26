Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot when an argument broke out at a party in Toledo, according to police.

Toledo Police responded to the 600-block of Green Street, near Center Street, shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot at least one time. The woman, who has not been identified, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police say.

According to TPD, an altercation occurred at a party prior to the shooting.

At this time, no suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police CrimeStopper Tipline: 419-255-1111.

