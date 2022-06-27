Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.(Amtrak news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amtrak reported Monday that several cars from one of its trains derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing.

According to a news release, train 4 was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm.

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries, Amtrak said. Authorities in the area are assisting customers, and Amtrak has sent resources to help.

The railroad service said additional details would be provided as available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
File photo of police lights.
Reward offered for J&J burglary information
Police lights.
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Wyandot County

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says
From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial
The constitutional right to an abortion returns to the states, while the fight continues for...
Next steps, new battles after Roe overturned