Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.(WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and fired a gun into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting and did not clarify the injuries of the workers.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard police at 251-452-2211.

Prichard is located about 5 miles north of Mobile.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
File photo of police lights.
Reward offered for J&J burglary information
Police lights.
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Wyandot County

Latest News

In this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, image provided by Caladan Oceanic, the pilot house section of...
Explorers find WWII Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
June 27, 2022: Heather’s Monday Mid-Day Forecast
June 27, 2022: Heather’s Monday Mid-Day Forecast
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Suspects crash stolen vehicle during police chase in Toledo
Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody...
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83