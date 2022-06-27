Driver taken to hospital, man trapped after car crashes into Toledo businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was hospitalized and a man was trapped in his office after a car crashed into the Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Edward Jones Investments locations on Executive Parkway.

It happened Monday morning around 11:00 a.m. According property manager of Eidi Properties, a woman stopping at the UPS store at the plaza in the 3500 block of Executive Parkway hit the gas pedal instead of the break. She drove through Jackson Hewitt tax service and into Edward Jones Investments. The driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out but did not appear to have sustained major injuries.

The branch manager at Edward Jones was trapped in his office from the crash and TFRD crews broke the wall to get him out. He was not hurt.

The car was backed out of the building to avoid any damage to the neighboring businesses.

