Four candidates submit for Tiffin Mayor’s seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candidates have submitted their self-nominations to fulfill the remainder of Mayor Aaron Montz’s team, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Montz’s final day in office is July 4 as he goes on to lead the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

During a Tiffin City Council meeting on June 20, Council President Bridget Boyle stated she intended to fulfill her obligation to be Acting Mayor for up to 30 days, but would not be seeking the remainder of Montz’s team.

By Charter, City Council will have 30 days following the vacancy to elect a new mayor or it will be up the Common Pleas Court Judge to choose. Council may choose any qualified elector of the City of Tiffin, and candidates were required to provide nominations by today, June 27.

Candidates who sent in their resumes and cover letters to show their interest in the position include:

- Brian Cole, National Sales Manager for OSSTSports USA/JBA Services LLC

- Dawn Iannantuono, 3rd Ward Councilmember

- Zack Perkins, At-large Councilmember

- Bryce Riggs, Executive Director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Destination Seneca County.

A fifth self-nomination was submitted but the candidate did not meet the requirements and has since withdrawn their nomination.

