Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Four candidates submit for Tiffin Mayor’s seat

Four candidates have applied to fulfill Mayor Montz's term.
Four candidates have applied to fulfill Mayor Montz's term.(City of Tiffin)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candidates have submitted their self-nominations to fulfill the remainder of Mayor Aaron Montz’s team, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Montz’s final day in office is July 4 as he goes on to lead the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

During a Tiffin City Council meeting on June 20, Council President Bridget Boyle stated she intended to fulfill her obligation to be Acting Mayor for up to 30 days, but would not be seeking the remainder of Montz’s team.

By Charter, City Council will have 30 days following the vacancy to elect a new mayor or it will be up the Common Pleas Court Judge to choose. Council may choose any qualified elector of the City of Tiffin, and candidates were required to provide nominations by today, June 27.

Candidates who sent in their resumes and cover letters to show their interest in the position include:

- Brian Cole, National Sales Manager for OSSTSports USA/JBA Services LLC

- Dawn Iannantuono, 3rd Ward Councilmember

- Zack Perkins, At-large Councilmember

- Bryce Riggs, Executive Director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Destination Seneca County.

A fifth self-nomination was submitted but the candidate did not meet the requirements and has since withdrawn their nomination.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
File photo of police lights.
Reward offered for J&J burglary information
Police lights.
Fatal motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Wyandot County

Latest News

6/27/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/27/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Pathway Toledo and the Ohio Development Services are offering the Home Energy Assistance Summer...
Local organizations offer low-income families assistance for water, cooling costs
The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program gives eligible households assistance with...
LIHWAP offers financial assistance to eligible homeowners
‘Guns have more rights than women’: Toledo mayor weighs in on Supreme Court abortion ruling