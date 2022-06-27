‘Guns have more rights than women’: Toledo mayor weighs in on Supreme Court abortion ruling

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said his administration is working to ensure Toledo is a place where women can have abortion access following the Supreme Court decision that ended constitutional protections for abortion.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending nearly 50 years of established protections for abortion in the U.S.

Kapszukiewicz said Monday that Toledo City Council members are strongly opposed to Ohio’s newly-implemented heartbeat bill, which bans abortions in Ohio after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. A heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant.

Toledo City Council voted to oppose the abortion ban when Gov. DeWine signed the bill back in 2019. A judge issued a stay on the legislation at that time because of Roe v. Wade. Within hours of the Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark ruling, a judge lifted the stay and Ohio’s six-week abortion ban became law.

“We now live in a state where guns have more rights than women,” Kapszukiewicz wrote in a statement. “Ohio doesn’t trust women to make smart decisions about their own bodies, but yet it does trust 18-year-olds to make smart decisions about their AR-15s. This is both hypocritical and unacceptable.”

He goes on to say that the Supreme Court’s decision will harm the poorest women the most. They mayor said he is working with Toledo City Council and other Ohio mayors to make sure Toledo stays a place where “women of all incomes can get access to the health care they need and deserve.”

