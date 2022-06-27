Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

How the abortion ban is impacting the only abortion clinic in Toledo

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Ohio, the six-week abortion ban is now law, so abortion clinics, like Toledo Women’s Center, have to adjust.

“At this point, if you want to get an abortion in Ohio, you have to know before two weeks after your missed period,” said Toledo Women’s Center volunteer Kristin Hady.

A worker for the Toledo Women’s Center said in just one afternoon, she fielded 80 calls from people asking questions.

“I’ve completely changed my verbiage when I schedule appointments now so people have an understanding and they acknowledge that we may get them in office and they may be too far,” said Allison Egan.

In fact, she said she had to cancel 15 appointments just Monday.

“I’m encouraging people in general, if you’re one or two days late, don’t wait to take a test if this is something you’re considering because if you wait a week or two you might be too far,” said Egan.

As the law stands, Ohio prohibits abortions once a heartbeat is detected. That’s usually around six weeks of development.

The bill does not ban contraception or birth control.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search the Maumee River in Henry County Saturday for a man who officials said fell in...
Man’s body recovered from Maumee River in Henry County
A woman was shot after a fight broke out at a party in Toledo.
Woman shot after fight breaks out at party in Toledo
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
File photo of police lights.
Reward offered for J&J burglary information
Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store
Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store celebrates grand opening

Latest News

Anthony Wayne trail is home to a big construction project which could lead to possibilities...
New parking lot, new opportunity for Toledo Zoo
This comes after Justice Thomas' concurring opinion to abortion decision
Local gay couple reacts to Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion on abortion decision
New parking lot could mean new opportunity for Toledo Zoo
New parking lot, new opportunity for Toledo Zoo
Kirwen's supermarket is one of several downtown businesses that are at least a century old.
Small Sandusky County village is home to several 100-year-old businesses