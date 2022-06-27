How the abortion ban is impacting the only abortion clinic in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Ohio, the six-week abortion ban is now law, so abortion clinics, like Toledo Women’s Center, have to adjust.

“At this point, if you want to get an abortion in Ohio, you have to know before two weeks after your missed period,” said Toledo Women’s Center volunteer Kristin Hady.

A worker for the Toledo Women’s Center said in just one afternoon, she fielded 80 calls from people asking questions.

“I’ve completely changed my verbiage when I schedule appointments now so people have an understanding and they acknowledge that we may get them in office and they may be too far,” said Allison Egan.

In fact, she said she had to cancel 15 appointments just Monday.

“I’m encouraging people in general, if you’re one or two days late, don’t wait to take a test if this is something you’re considering because if you wait a week or two you might be too far,” said Egan.

As the law stands, Ohio prohibits abortions once a heartbeat is detected. That’s usually around six weeks of development.

The bill does not ban contraception or birth control.

