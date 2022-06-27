Birthday Club
June 27th Weather Forecast

Sunny Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and breezy today with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool with near record lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday will be around 90. Both Thursday and Friday will near record highs with temperatures in the middle 90s. Dry weather is expected beyond Saturday morning with normal temperatures as we head into the 4th of July weekend.

