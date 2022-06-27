Birthday Club
LIHWAP offers financial assistance to eligible homeowners

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program gives eligible households assistance with paying water and wastewater bills.(Mike Miletich)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Development and Pathway Inc. are helping income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program gives eligible households assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. The program is available now until Sept. 30.

Lucas County households can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply for the program or contact Pathway Inc.

Clients will need to have copies of the following documents to include in their application:

  1. Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills
  2. A list of all household members, including their birth dates and Social Security numbers
  3. Proof of income for that last 30 days or 12 months for each member
  4. Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
  5. Proof of disability, if applicable

Pathway offers LIHWAP services at Pathway INC. office at 505 Hamilton St, Toledo OH. Schedule an appointment by using the 24/7 automated phone line: 567-432-0027.

All appointments are conducted via phone interview.

For contact information of other local Energy Assistance provider, call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit   www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Any questions concerning the Pathway Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar at 419-242-730, ext. 1155 or crodriguez@pathwaytoledo.org.

