Local fire dept. warns of Chinese lantern safety hazards

Chinese Lanterns
Chinese Lanterns(Pexels via MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the Fourth of July approaches, the City of Bryan Fire Department asked those celebrating to not release Chinese lanterns.

The lanterns can land on ignitable material while still hot or burning and potentially cause a fire.

They are considered a flame exhibit by Ohio Fire Code and require a permit for use. Any person releasing a Chinese lantern is responsible for any damage or injury that occurs.

The fire department also mentions that one of these lanterns landed inside the exclusion zone of the fireworks exhibit at Day in the Park, if it had landed on the fireworks, a serious accident could have occurred.

