Local gay couple reacts to Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion on abortion decision

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas penned a concurring opinion to the high court’s decision on abortion rights saying the court should revisit cases that guarantee the right to contraception and same-sex marriage. In response, a local gay couple is speaking out.

Right now, John and Thomas Meinecke said they are nervous about their future. They said that since Roe v. Wade is now overturned, could gay marriage be next?

“The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, and Justice Thomas mentioned other rules they should look at, gay marriage being one of them,” said John Meinecke. “Now, the other four justices that agreed with Thomas on Roe v. Wade said that they don’t agree with the gay marriage issue, but how can you trust them?”

More than anything, the couple says they just have a lot of questions.

“And if they reversed the decision on gay marriage, does that mean for those of us that are already married our marriage is no longer valid?” John said.

“What the heck happens with all of that stuff?” added Thomas.

And they had a realization in the middle of the interview: Thomas was in the military and gets health insurance because of it. John is on Thomas’ health insurance since they are married. But the men are now worried that John could be kicked off the health insurance if their marriage were somehow nullified.

The couple also worries for the younger LGBTQIA+ generation. They advise gay and lesbian couples to put legal precautions in place that provide the same protections as marriage, such as having their will and power of attorney figured out.

But most of all: “My biggest piece of advice is get registered and vote for people that are going to look out for you, not just themselves.”

It’s important to add that it was only Justice Thomas who raised questions about gay marriage and contraceptives in his concurring opinion on the abortion rights case. The other justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade did not join him on this opinion.

