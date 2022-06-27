Local organizations offer low-income families assistance for water, cooling costs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local organizations are offering financial assistance for some low-income households this summer.

Pathway Toledo and the Ohio Development Services are offering the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program to help pay electric bills, buy air condition units or fans, or pay for central air condition repairs.

Residents can apply for program help starting July 1, 2022, by scheduling a phone appointment with Pathway Inc by calling 567-803-0010.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are customers of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities (i.e. electric cooperatives and municipal utilities). To qualify, those seeking assistance must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. The organizations said that the annual income for a family of four must be at or below $48,562.50.

The program is for low-income households with a household member 60 years or older that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Qualifying health conditions include lung disease, COPD, asthma, and others.

Those applying must provide the following:

Copies of current energy/utility bills for gas and electric regardless of account status;

A list of all household members and proof of total income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

A copy of the applicant’s social security card and/or numbers for everyone in the household regardless of age;

Proof of disability (if applicable);

Self-Employed households must provide 12 months of income documentation (e.g., ledger, prior year tax transcript);

Seasonal income households must provide 12 months of income documentation;

If the household states zero income or falls below 30 % of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG), additional clarification and/or documentation may be required e.g. tax transcripts and verification of non-filling of returns for all 18 years of age;

Letter of support if required;

Documentation of co-payment if required.

The organizations are also offering a program for water and wastewater assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, is available now through Sept. 30, 2022.

Eligible low-income households can apply for the program through energhelp.ohio.gov or by calling Pathway Inc at 567-432-0027.

Applicants will need to submit copies of the following documents:

• Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills;

• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers

• Proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member (12 months for certain income types);

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

For additional details visit the Ohio Department of Development’s website here.

