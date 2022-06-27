Music Under the Stars returns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join the Toledo Zoo by listening to music under the stars.

From July 3 to August 14, the zoo will be hosting seven free concerts in the Amphitheatre every Sunday at 7:30 P.M.

The event highlights many local musical talents found throughout the region.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Zoo gates open at 6:00 P.M. and the Amphitheatre will open at 6:30 P.M.

Both the Anthony Wayne Trail and Broadway entrances will be open for the event. Members receive free parking in both lots and parking rates apply for non-members.

Music Under the Stars Schedule:

July 3 – North Coast Concert Band

July 10 – Maumee Community Band

July 17 – Polish American Concert Band

July 24 – 56Daze, additional performance with DC Tylor-Acoustic Duo in the Main Plaza from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. as part of the Christmas in July weekend.

July 31 – Cakewalkin’ Jass Band

August 7 – Genoa American Legion Band

August 14 – Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra

