Perrysburg man shot multiple times in Toledo, no suspects identified

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man is recovering after a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning.

According to police reports, a 31-year-old man was shot in the 2200 block of Rosewood around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. Police described the victim’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police did not publicly identify any suspects in this case.

