Public tours resume in the White House

The White House has been reopened for public tours.
The White House has been reopened for public tours.(Getty Images/fStop)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Biden-Harris Administration has announced that public tours of the White House will resume a full operating schedule.

The schedule will run from Tuesdays through Saturdays and will be available from 8:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., beginning on Tuesday, July 19. Federal holidays are excluded unless otherwise noted.

All tours are free of charge and the schedule is subject to change based on inclement weather or official use.

Tour requests are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis and must be submitted through a Member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator.

Constituents may reach your Member of Congress and Congressional Tour Coordinator through the U.S. House of Representative’s Switchboard at 202-225-3121, the U.S. Senate Switchboard at 202-224-3121, or online at www.congress.gov/members.

The requests must be submitted a minimum of 21 days in advance and no more that 90 days in advance of the requested tor date(s). Reservations cannot be accepted for tour dates outside of this window.

Congressional Tour Coordinators will be able to submit tour requests for the full operating schedule on Monday, June 27.

The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other public health officials and medical experts. They also reserve the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary.

Within ten days prior to the public tour, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has had any symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive, should stay home.

Face masks will be available when entering the White House for those who choose to wear them.

