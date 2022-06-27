Sheriff: Man arrested after strangling Springfield Twp. hotel worker, livestreaming assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly brutally attacking local hotel workers and streaming it on Facebook Live.

James Dotson is facing a series of charges including felonious assault, aggravated assault, aggravated trespassing, and felony drug abuse after allegedly strangling a Springfield Township hotel employee.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Dotson requested a room at the Courtyard hotel in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Hotel workers told him there were no rooms available. Dotson said he would wait for his ride and went into the hotel restroom.

Police said Dotson then ran into the lobby and attacked two female front desk workers, strangling one and dragging her down a back hallway. The condition of the strangled hotel employee is unclear at this time.

Another hotel employee, Timothy Mockensturm, came to the rescue and was able to free the female victim from Dotson’s choke hold until first responders arrived. The sheriff’s office called Mockensturm a hero.

Numerous emergency agencies responded to the scene including Lucas County Field Operations Units, Holland PD, and Springfield Township Fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.