Teen apprehended after car crashes into homes during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was taken into custody after a driver crashed into two residential properties during a police chase.

According to police reports, a Toledo Police officer tried to stop a driver for a traffic offense at Junction and Nebraska around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver of the suspect vehicle led police on a chase, traveling Southbound on Junction then Eastbound on Campbell. Police said the suspect vehicle failed to turn and hit two properties on Hawley.

Police said three people got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene. Police apprehended a 15-year-old after a foot chase. The other two people in the vehicle were not caught.

