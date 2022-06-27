TFD battles fire at Miracle Manor apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 70 people were evacuated after three buildings at the Miracle Manor apartments catch fire just after midnight Monday.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital with a minor injury. Another person was evaluated at the scene but released.

The fire was under control as of 6 a.m. and its cause is being investigated.

