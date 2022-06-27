Birthday Club
TFD battles fire at Miracle Manor apartments

Miracle Manor Fire on June 27, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 70 people were evacuated after three buildings at the Miracle Manor apartments catch fire just after midnight Monday.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital with a minor injury. Another person was evaluated at the scene but released.

The fire was under control as of 6 a.m. and its cause is being investigated.

