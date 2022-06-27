Water main break closes part of Conant Street in Maumee until at least noon Monday
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Some drivers in Maumee could have issues during their Monday commute.
A water main break on Conant Street near the railroad tracks has the road shut down.
It will remain closed until at least noon on Monday, according to Maumee police.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.