Water main break closes part of Conant Street in Maumee until at least noon Monday

A water main break on Conant Street near the railroad tracks has the road shut down.(Maumee Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Some drivers in Maumee could have issues during their Monday commute.

It will remain closed until at least noon on Monday, according to Maumee police.

Road Closed 1000 Block of Conant Street near Railroad Tracks for a large water main break. Road will remain closed until at least Noon on Monday.

Posted by Maumee Police Division on Sunday, June 26, 2022

