Water main break closes part of Conant Street in Maumee until at least noon Monday

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Some drivers in Maumee could have issues during their Monday commute.

A water main break on Conant Street near the railroad tracks has the road shut down.

It will remain closed until at least noon on Monday, according to Maumee police.

Road Closed 1000 Block of Conant Street near Railroad Tracks for a large water main break. Road will remain closed until at least Noon on Monday. Posted by Maumee Police Division on Sunday, June 26, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.