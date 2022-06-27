Ye Olde Cock N’ Bull donates weekend profits to Social Gastropub employees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A downtown restaurant is holding a fundraiser for the employees of the Social Gastropub.

When general manager Sarah Mettler heard about the Social Gastropub fire, her and her father (the owner of Cock N’ Bull) knew they had to do something. They went to their staff, and as a team, decided that 100% of this weekends proceeds would go directly to the employees of the Gastropub.

“A fire is something beyond your control and when these employees become your family, it hits deep,” Mettler said. “You want to be able to do anything you can to keep these people surviving while you get the business back up and running.”

Bartenders and waiters campaigned on social media, asking people to come in and dine as a part of the fundraiser.

“When you hear something like that you just feel empathy,” Jason said, the bartender manager at the Cock N’ Bull. “I can’t believe this happened. You hope you never have to go through it, but whatever you can do to help them out, you just do whatever you can.”

The Cock N’ Bull raised nearly $5,000 on Saturday.

“I think it’s amazing what businesses are doing for us around town!” Social Gastropub owner Bruce Gradkowski said in a statement. “I stopped by the Cock N’ Bull last night and it was packed! They are so genuine about helping us that it’s truly amazing. It demonstrates how small businesses have to stick together and help each other out! Words can’t express my gratitude to them for supporting our employees the way they are.”

The Cock N’ Bull plan on giving the money raised to the Social staff this week.

