17th Annual African American Festival announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 17th Annual African American Festival will be a separate two weekend event.

The African American Festival Committee held a press conference on June 28 at 11:00 A.M. to discuss details and announce the concert line-up for this year’s annual African American Festival.

The festival will kick off on Friday, July 15 with the community wide Prayer Breakfast that will be held at the Glass City Metroparks’ Pavilion.

The parade will follow on Saturday, July 16. It will start on the corner of Dorr St. and Detroit Ave., and end at Nelson Grace Park. Here, a community fun day filled with family activities, entertainment, food and fellowship will take place after the parade.

The music festival will be a one-day event held on August 6. The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union is hosting the festival this year as part of their 26th anniversary. The main stage will feature performances by artists from all genres along with vendors food and community resources.

“We are so grateful of the support and love that we receive from the community each year. The Festival has grown tremendously,” Suzette Cowell, Founder and CEO of the credit union said. “We thought it was important to continue our tradition of the parade and music festival, but also provide more activities for the inclusion of our youth. Two weekends will allow us to do that for the community.”

For more information about this year’s festival or for Sponsorship, Vendor, Advertisement and Parade Participation please contact Garnet Cowell at 419-255-8876 ext. 205 or email AAFestival@ToledoUrban.net

