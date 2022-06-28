Birthday Club
6/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Heating up Thursday/Friday; sunny and dry for the 4th so far
Heating to the mid-90s for the back half of the week, but staying in the 80s through the holiday weekend! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s another sunny and dry day in Toledo, with now 13 of the last 14 days recording more sun than clouds in Toledo. A very low chance of isolated showers skirting to our north is in play Wednesday morning, though our dry streak ought to continue right up until July rolls around on Friday. Highs in the mid-90s with more humidity will touch off late-day storms, then the holiday weekend itself will remain in the upper-80s through the 4th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

