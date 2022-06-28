Building Better Schools: Girls Hub engage young girls in STEM Careers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Women of Toledo has created a summer program to empower young girls to explore the world of STEM.

Girls Hub is a pop-up STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) summer program for girls and young women ages 12 to 17. The program offers a dedicated workspace in design and construction, through classes in carpentry, architecture, and art.

The intensive four-session of one-week-long summer programs teaches girls, and young women how to use tools, build real-world projects and connect with their community. This week the girls are building chairs to create their own seats at the table.

Mary Brucker, a member of Women of Toledo’s Board of Directors, said the goal is to empower women to create their own place in life.

“Our whole goal of this program is to teach young women power tools and I mean that literally and figuratively,” she said.

Aamaree Arrington, a participant, said the seat reminds her to relentlessly pursue her goals.

“Having a seat at the table shows that we can all do something. Gender doesn’t matter, race doesn’t matter, anything like that matters. It’s about what you’re capable of doing,” Arrington said.

The chairs will be on display at the Imagination Station beginning July 4th for a month.

To learn more click here, https://www.womenoftoledo.org/girlshub

