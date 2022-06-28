Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Butt family, H-E-B commit $10 million for new elementary school in Uvalde

H-E-B and the Butt family announced their commitment to the Uvalde community by donating $10...
H-E-B and the Butt family announced their commitment to the Uvalde community by donating $10 million to build a new elementary school.(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (Gray News) - Owners of a popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas are committing millions to help the Uvalde community move forward after May’s deadly mass shooting.

H-E-B and the Butt family announced Tuesday that they are leading the way with a $10 million donation to help build a new elementary school at Robb Elementary.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” Charles Butt, H-E-B’s chairman, said.

Tragedy struck the school and the Uvalde community when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24.

“As we continue to mourn the tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event,” Butt said.

Previously, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Robb Elementary would be demolished.

“You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever,” he said.

According to a news release, the Butt family and H-E-B are working with other stakeholders and organizations to develop the new campus.

Texas firms Huckabee and Joeris General Contractors, some of the founding donors of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, have also made generous commitments to donate their services and time to the project.

Representatives with H-E-B said the new school would help the children, families, staff and school district move forward together.

“Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities,” Butt said.

H-E-B said the new campus would offer state-of-the-art safety and security measures, along with enhanced educational offerings.

Robb Elementary was built in the 1960s and serves approximately 538 students in grades second through fourth. However, the school has been permanently closed since the shooting.

Last month, H-E-B launched a donation campaign and announced it would commit $500,000 to support the victims and families affected.

“We thank our loyal H-E-B customers for their unwavering support of communities in times of need,” Butt said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Dotson mug shot
Sheriff: Man arrested after strangling Springfield Twp. hotel worker, livestreaming assault
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
70 people evacuated after fire at Miracle Manor apartments.
TFRD battles fire at Miracle Manor apartments
One woman was hospitalized and a man was trapped in his office after a car crashed into the...
Driver taken to hospital, man trapped after car crashes into Toledo businesses
Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of...
Standoff on Maplewood Ave. ends peacefully

Latest News

In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
A hearing continues with the NFL and Deshaun Watson. The current Cleveland Browns quarterback...
AP sources: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Watson