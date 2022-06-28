Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

County leaders unveil designs for revamped LC4 location

County Commissioners unveiled new images of the 33,000 square foot building Tuesday that will...
County Commissioners unveiled new images of the 33,000 square foot building Tuesday that will be located at 1301 Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are getting a closer look at the future home of Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

County Commissioners unveiled new images of the 33,000 square foot building Tuesday that will be located at 1301 Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.

The facility comes with a $20 million price tag, paid through a combination of general funds and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The site will include green spaces for dogs and walking paths. The hope is that the new home for LC4 will help more dogs find their forever home.

“The old space was really rundown and didn’t have a lot of space for dogs and staff,” said Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator at LC4. “Rebuilding will hopefully show people what’s it’s like to have a dog in their home.”

Construction is expected to wrap up by fall 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Dotson mug shot
Sheriff: Man arrested after strangling Springfield Twp. hotel worker, livestreaming assault
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
70 people evacuated after fire at Miracle Manor apartments.
TFRD battles fire at Miracle Manor apartments
One woman was hospitalized and a man was trapped in his office after a car crashed into the...
Driver taken to hospital, man trapped after car crashes into Toledo businesses
Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of...
Standoff on Maplewood Ave. ends peacefully

Latest News

Health clinic for Toledo Assembly Complex employees, families
Health clinic for Toledo Assembly Complex employees, families
Will Roe v. Wade decision impact adoption agencies and child services
Consultant to look at future of Lucas Co. Rec Center
Consultant to look at future of Lucas County Rec Center
As of Tuesday afternoon, one local smoke shop is still selling Juul products
Will Juul ban affect local businesses?