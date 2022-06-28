County leaders unveil designs for revamped LC4 location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are getting a closer look at the future home of Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

County Commissioners unveiled new images of the 33,000 square foot building Tuesday that will be located at 1301 Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.

The facility comes with a $20 million price tag, paid through a combination of general funds and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The site will include green spaces for dogs and walking paths. The hope is that the new home for LC4 will help more dogs find their forever home.

“The old space was really rundown and didn’t have a lot of space for dogs and staff,” said Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator at LC4. “Rebuilding will hopefully show people what’s it’s like to have a dog in their home.”

Construction is expected to wrap up by fall 2023.

Lucas County Commissioners unveil designs for a new Lucas County Canine Care and Control center at Monroe & 13th. pic.twitter.com/MhjK1tycRg — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 28, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.