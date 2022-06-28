COVID vaccine for infants, young children available at Lucas Co. Health Dept. starting Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beginning Wednesday, June 29 the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old will be available at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s downtown clinic on a walk-in basis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved emergency use authorization for vaccination in this age group.

TLCHD’s Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski encourages parents and guardians to get the COVID vaccine for their children this summer, especially before the new school year starts in August/September.

“Parents will have many options where they can vaccinate their children to protect them against COVID,” said Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. “The Health Department is among several providers throughout the county administering COVID vaccine to our youngest residents including pediatricians, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and other locations beginning this week. "

To find vaccination locations, please visit: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

Lucas County has approximately 27,468 residents under 5 years old.

Contact your doctor or local pharmacy prior to visiting to determine vaccine availability. Doses for all ages are available at the Health Department’s downtown clinic at 635 N. Erie Street, in Toledo from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

