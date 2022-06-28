Educational Opportunity Center at the Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has created an Educational Opportunity Center.

The library is partnering with the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center to provide one-to-one assistance for adults seeking an education.

TRIO EOC is hosted at Owens Community College but, the program can help with any two or four year university, trade or technical school.

The center will provide adults over the age of 19 with free help for a variety of things. Those include:

GED program referrals

Complete and process college applications

Complete FAFSA applications

Student loan default resolution

Financial literacy training

Career exploration

“You don’t have to go at it alone. This community-based program helps you navigate the process of post secondary education,” Brandon Gaddy, Director of TRIO Programs, said. “We understand it can be confusing so no question is too big or too small on the way to pursuing your educational dreams. We will walk you through everything step by step.”

TRIO EOC Schedule:

The first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Toledo Library Mott branch from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

The second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Toledo Library South branch from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

The first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Toledo Library Heatherdowns branch from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Every Thursday of the month at the Toledo Library Main branch from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Visit the library’s program calendar for more information.

