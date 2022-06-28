The future of fire fighting in Monclova Township

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the June 27 Monclova Township Trustee meeting, trustees discussed exploring their options to improve fire services in the community.

One of the main points of discussion was whether the township should provide more funding to the Monclova Fire Service’s or cut it all together and use another community’s.

”As a lot of organizations have, we have had challenges staffing. Especially the fire department, which is cause delays in services. We are looking to improve services to our constituents,” said Chuch Hoecherl, a township trustee.

Trustees tell 13abc that they want to provide the best possible services with the fastest possible response time to residents. So, they’re exploring options of imporving and potentially replacing the services they have.

Hoecherl says recent fires in the township have caused concern about the department’s ability to handle the increased need.

“We have mutual aid agreements with a number of surrounding communities, and due to a staffing situation here it is my understanding that it causes delays in our truck leaving the station here. Unfortunately, one of our other surrounding communities responded and arrive before us,” said Hoecherl.

Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard tells 13abc there are times that Monclova Fire arrives on the scene first, he says that is how shared services work. Bernhard cites staffing issues as the reason for the delays, but he says discontinuing Monclova Fire’s services would not solve the problem as fire department staffing issues are nationwide. He would rather receive increased funding to pay a competitive salary and hire enough people.

According to Bernhard, discontinuing Monclova’s Fire Services and going with Springfield Township or another department would not solve the problem, it would just put the station’s approximately 50 employees out of work.

Township Trustees say more conversations with the fire department are necessary to determine the best course of action.

