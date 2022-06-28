June 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with low humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s. There is a very small chance of rain or a sprinkle early Wednesday morning mainly north and east of Toledo. Otherwise, it will be sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will be hot with highs in the middle 90s. There is a good chance for scattered thunderstorms late Friday evening into Friday night. Saturday through Monday (4th of July), will bring normal temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

