Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple kids overdosed in Toledo Monday after a family member gave them what she thought were sleep aids.

According to police reports, two juveniles overdosed at a home on Starr around 3:00 p.m Monday. The kids’ grandmother told police she thought she was giving them melatonin, something their mother advised the grandmother to give them.

Shortly after the grandmother gave each child a blue tablet, they started experiencing symptoms and someone called police for help.

The kids were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be okay. Investigators spoke with the kids’ mother and grandmother.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly the substance was. Police and Child Services are investigating the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.