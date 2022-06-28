Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Kids overdose after taking what grandmother thought were sleep aids

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple kids overdosed in Toledo Monday after a family member gave them what she thought were sleep aids.

According to police reports, two juveniles overdosed at a home on Starr around 3:00 p.m Monday. The kids’ grandmother told police she thought she was giving them melatonin, something their mother advised the grandmother to give them.

Shortly after the grandmother gave each child a blue tablet, they started experiencing symptoms and someone called police for help.

The kids were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be okay. Investigators spoke with the kids’ mother and grandmother.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly the substance was. Police and Child Services are investigating the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Dotson mug shot
Sheriff: Man arrested after strangling Springfield Twp. hotel worker, livestreaming assault
A man from Toledo is charged with armed robbery in Michigan after state police said he stole a...
Police: Toledo man arrested after stealing cash register from Luna Pier Sunoco
70 people evacuated after fire at Miracle Manor apartments.
TFRD battles fire at Miracle Manor apartments
One woman was hospitalized and a man was trapped in his office after a car crashed into the...
Driver taken to hospital, man trapped after car crashes into Toledo businesses
Toledo Police are actively on the scene of a standoff Monday night on the 3200 block of...
Standoff on Maplewood Ave. ends peacefully

Latest News

(Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept./Facebook)
COVID vaccine for infants, young children available at Lucas Co. Health Dept. starting Wednesday
Moment of Science: Fireworks
Explore the Maumee River on a ride on the Sandpiper.
Finds in the 419 - Hitch a ride on the Sandpiper
June 28th Weather Forecast
June 28th Weather Forecast