Local bands in downtown Toledo every Tuesday this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Each Tuesday the fountain at One SeaGate celebrates summer with live music from local bands and lunch from 11:30am -1:30pm. Focaccia’s Market will be joining the concert outdoors selling a different grilled lunch option each week!

June 28 – Universal Wavelength (Psychedelic Rock)

July 12 – Ryan Dunlap (Acoustic)

July 19 – Bob Pogue (50′s, 60′s & 70′s)

July 26 – Chloe & The Steel Strings (Americana)

August 2 – Tim Oehlers (Folk/Variety)

August 9 – Ben Delong (Rock/Folk/Pop)

August 16 – The Jeff Tucker Band (Americana/Rock

)August 23 – Johnny Rodriguez (Classic/Pop Rock)

August 30 – Kerry Patrick Clark (Contemporary Folk)*In the event of rain, the concert will be located indoors on the Park Level

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.