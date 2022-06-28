Local bands in downtown Toledo every Tuesday this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Each Tuesday the fountain at One SeaGate celebrates summer with live music from local bands and lunch from 11:30am -1:30pm. Focaccia’s Market will be joining the concert outdoors selling a different grilled lunch option each week!
June 28 – Universal Wavelength (Psychedelic Rock)
July 12 – Ryan Dunlap (Acoustic)
July 19 – Bob Pogue (50′s, 60′s & 70′s)
July 26 – Chloe & The Steel Strings (Americana)
August 2 – Tim Oehlers (Folk/Variety)
August 9 – Ben Delong (Rock/Folk/Pop)
August 16 – The Jeff Tucker Band (Americana/Rock
)August 23 – Johnny Rodriguez (Classic/Pop Rock)
August 30 – Kerry Patrick Clark (Contemporary Folk)*In the event of rain, the concert will be located indoors on the Park Level
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.