Local farmlands dry from lack of rain

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Farming relies a lot on mother nature.

Bill Meyers farms 2,000 acres in Lucas and Ottawa Counties and said the industry thrives off the unknown.

“It is what it is, in this business, you control the things that you can control, and you leave the rest of it up to the Lord. Somehow, we always seem to have enough,” Meyers said.

Right now, Meyers said he hopes for enough rain.

“Within another week or two, yes, we could definitely use a good inch or inch and a half of precipitation.”

The situation isn’t dire yet. He explained that his crops aren’t under complete stress.

“It’s at the beginning of showing a stress from moisture,” Meyers explains. “If you go by a corn field and you see it all spiked up and it looks like it’s hurting, it’s protecting itself from the sun to help slow down the evaporation through the leaves,” he explained, “You don’t like to see too many days like that.”

And in just the next couple of weeks, he said the corn will reach a critical point in its growth.

“You have the 5th leaf,” he said. “That’s when it determines how big of an ear it’s going to make.”

So, it’s still early for a lack of rain to damage local crops, especially in the clay soils of eastern Lucas County.

Meyers pointed out that some crops can handle the pressure.

“Corn’s deep-rooted; it can take a certain amount of this. Beans, we don’t worry about beans because you can beat the heck out of them until late July or August, as long as we get rain in August, that’s what makes beans. Corn wants its rain in July,” he said.

In fact, Meyers said he’d rather have the dry conditions right now over the flooding and delays of 2021: “Last year was bad. I hope that these guys never see another year like last year.”

13abc spoke with another farmer in the western half of Lucas County, in sandier soils, and he said his crops are also showing signs of stress. But, he said our small amount of rain a couple of days ago helped to relieve some of that stress, as we wait for our next rain chance later this week.

