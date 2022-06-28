Moment of Science: Fireworks

They’ve become an integral part of celebrations the world over, but especially for countries celebrating their founding. This week, we’re firing off some facts about fireworks!

*As early as 200 BC, the Chinese would roast bamboo, which would then pop and sizzle to ward off evil spirits. It took quite a few centuries until they started mixing a few extra ingredients like charcoal, sulfur and saltpeter together, creating the world’s first gunpowder. Stuffing it down bamboo shoots and throwing it in the fire was the next innovation. Gradually, the discovery became widely used for weaponry, but the entertainment side has been perfected through the years as well.

Cross-section of a modern firework. (WTVG)

*A cross-section of a typical modern firework (shown above) finds that the spark from the fuse travels all the way down to the bottom of the tube, igniting that “lift charge” to launch the shell into the air. A slower-burning fuse ignites the middle charge, scattering all those little spheres that light up the night sky. If things like magnesium or iron filings have been added for extra sparkle, that’s the final focal point for that flame. The shape and intensity of those charges will result in different shapes in the sky, from pure radial starbursts to cascading willows.

*Flash powder creates a much louder bang than regular black powder, so it’s used in many aerial salutes. Italians were the first to add color to firework bursts in the early 1830s, and different colors come from different basic elements. Running down the color spectrum, strontium gets your deeper red colors going, while calcium and sodium round out the warmer colors. Barium gives that bright green pop, with copper yielding a brilliant blue. Purple is usually not a single element, but rather strontium and copper -- i.e. red and blue -- mixed together. That goes for other mixes, like strontium and sodium giving you a bolder orange than calcium would on its own.

*It’s no surprise the military is the largest purchaser of explosives in the U.S., but coming in at number 2 just after the DoD... is M-I-C-K-E-Y. It’s estimated that just one show over Cinderella Castle in Florida, costs upwards of $50,000 a night -- not to mention all the other nightly shows in their theme parks around the world.

*On a more somber note, it’s estimated more than 11,000 Americans are injured by fireworks every year... so if you plan on drinking and lighting a massive display, do yourself a favor and stick to sparklers.

