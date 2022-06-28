Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill: Adoption Agencies and Children Services react

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill is now state law, meaning abortions are illegal in the state after approximately six weeks of pregnancy. So, what will this mean for adoption agencies and children’s services?

Executive Director for Lucas County Children Services Robin Reese said when it comes to adoption and foster care, Ohio actually has a placement crisis right now.

“Every day we’re out there trying to recruit families for children that have been waiting for families”, said Reese. “Any addition to a system that’s already overwhelmed, it’s going to be interesting to see.”

According to Adopt America Network President, Wendy Spoerl, over 150,000 kids across the U.S. are waiting to be adopted right now.

Spirit of Faith Adoptions Director, Phillip Worster, said adoption can be a beautiful thing when the biological family and adoptive family are all on the same page.

“There’s such a duality of love that goes back and forth, I see that so much,” said Worster.

Reese said the abortion ban really changes things for birth mothers, though, adding many are now forced to make decisions they may not have considered before.

“There are other factors that are going to play into these situations,” Reese said. “Now, you’ve got possibly grandparents, dad, other relatives, that can impact mom’s decision.”

All leaders agree that adoption shouldn’t be looked at as an easy solution, especially since those who want to adopt have several hoops they must jump through just to be considered.

“It’s a very intense process and it takes a few months,” Worster said.

Experts said the lengthy, sometimes pricey process can have major lifelong impacts on all involved.

“I hear all the reports, adoptions are the best option, but people have no idea that that is not just an automatic. Even if your decision is I want to surrender, it’s not your decision anymore,” said Reese.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

